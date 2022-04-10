Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,233 ($16.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,238.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

