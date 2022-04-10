Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 547,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,899. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

