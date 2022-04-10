SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. Desjardins lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.13. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

