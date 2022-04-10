Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

