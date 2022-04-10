Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given New SEK 105 Price Target at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVKEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.