SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter.

SITE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $148.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

