SingularityDAO Reaches Market Cap of $63.26 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $63.26 million and $2.82 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00036719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00106944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.