Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.58.

SMPL stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

