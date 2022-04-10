Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

