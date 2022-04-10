Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.58. The company had a trading volume of 367,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,116. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$13.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

