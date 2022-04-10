Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Lowered to €21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($23.63) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.30 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

GCTAF opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

