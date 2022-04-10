Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.