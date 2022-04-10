SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.