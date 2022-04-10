Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £667.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,995 ($39.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,681.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,922.62.

In other FD Technologies news, insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($129,698.36).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

