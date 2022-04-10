Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 53382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.