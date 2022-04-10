Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 53382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $37,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773,280 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $31,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sharecare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

