Shapeshift FOX Token Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $112.34 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shapeshift FOX Token Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 292,397,771 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

