SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.25

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGBAF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ses S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

