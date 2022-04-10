Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

