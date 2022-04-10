Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $156.12, but opened at $151.00. Seagen shares last traded at $151.18, with a volume of 11,933 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $268,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $6,087,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.