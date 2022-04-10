Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.