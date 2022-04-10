Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 26,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$81.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

