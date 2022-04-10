Scotiabank Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.96.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

