Scotiabank Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$31.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.