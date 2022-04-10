Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
