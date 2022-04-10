Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBBTF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$21.41 during trading on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

