ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $832 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ScanSource by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $368,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

