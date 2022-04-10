Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

SARTF stock opened at $383.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.75. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $329.00 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

