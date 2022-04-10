Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $5.86. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.
