Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $5.86. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

