Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

