Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
