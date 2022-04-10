Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will announce $58.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Safehold reported sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $258.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.17 million to $266.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $329.78 million, with estimates ranging from $326.72 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Safehold stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold has a twelve month low of $51.83 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,304,101 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,325 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Safehold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.