SafeCoin Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $7.14 million and $5,646.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.95 or 0.99932281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00263942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00324412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

