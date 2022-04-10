Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will report $564.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $576.47 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Sabre by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 108,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sabre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sabre by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,323,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,488 shares during the period.

Sabre stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,363. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

