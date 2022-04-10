Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 992 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of IVERIC bio worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock worth $2,985,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

