Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,821 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 318,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.73 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

