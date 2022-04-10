Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

