Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.02 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

