Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.19% of F-star Therapeutics worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $3.47 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

