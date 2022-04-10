Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Oportun Financial worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 242.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $450.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

