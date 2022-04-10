Rupee Reaches One Day Volume of $565.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 129.9% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $338,746.25 and $565.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

