RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.