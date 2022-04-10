RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

