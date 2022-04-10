Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $89,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.42 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

