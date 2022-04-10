Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to Sector Perform

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,758,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 328.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 540,117 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

