Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $386.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 3.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $12,174,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

