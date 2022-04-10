Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 485

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 485 ($6.36) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.16. The firm has a market cap of £466.84 million and a P/E ratio of 122.06. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 495.61 ($6.50).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

