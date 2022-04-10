Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.