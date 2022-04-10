Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RROTF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Get Roots alerts:

About Roots (Get Rating)

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.