Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
RROTF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
