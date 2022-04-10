Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.