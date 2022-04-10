Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLY. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Shares of RKLY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,620. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.22.

In other news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.