Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLY. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of RKLY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,620. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.22.

In other news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.