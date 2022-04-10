Robert W. Baird Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Neutral

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

