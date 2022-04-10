Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,463 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

